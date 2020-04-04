Ryder System (NYSE:R) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

R has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.43.

NYSE:R traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,251. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker acquired 12,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. Also, insider John J. Diez purchased 3,250 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $123,630.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 131,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $40,036,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 384.2% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

