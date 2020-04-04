SALT (SALT) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Huobi, Binance and Bittrex. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $8,916.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.02626536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00203237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Liqui, OKEx, IDEX, Binance, LATOKEN, AirSwap, Bittrex, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

