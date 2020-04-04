Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SASR. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SASR traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Micklem bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $33,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 92.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 124,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.