Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Savills (LON:SVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Savills in a report on Friday, March 13th.

LON SVS traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 745 ($9.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,309. Savills has a 52-week low of GBX 620 ($8.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,268 ($16.68). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 983.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,019.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.67.

In other news, insider Stacey Cartwright acquired 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.23) per share, for a total transaction of £19,743.90 ($25,971.98).

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

