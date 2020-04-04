Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCRYY shares. ValuEngine cut Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Scor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.04. 82,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,202. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. Scor has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

