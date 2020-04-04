Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SCU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $48.00 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

NYSE SCU traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. 124,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,345. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $549.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.11 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 82.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $511,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $286,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $5,262,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $1,270,000. 20.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.