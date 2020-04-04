Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.65). Seattle Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.96) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seattle Genetics.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.76.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 123,424 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.51. 753,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,218. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.08.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.