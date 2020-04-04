Seattle Genetics’ (SGEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGEN. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Seattle Genetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.76.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,218. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average of $106.08.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,134,482.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,086,651,000 after acquiring an additional 378,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,729,000 after purchasing an additional 812,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,866,000 after buying an additional 123,710 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,870,000 after buying an additional 166,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

