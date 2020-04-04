SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 878 ($11.55) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 978 ($12.87).

SGRO has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC cut SEGRO to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target (up previously from GBX 850 ($11.18)) on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 954 ($12.55) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 887.21 ($11.67).

SEGRO stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 745.40 ($9.81). The stock had a trading volume of 3,442,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 818.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 847.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 641.80 ($8.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 945.16 ($12.43).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

