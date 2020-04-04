SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGRO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of SEGRO to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 887.21 ($11.67).

Get SEGRO alerts:

LON:SGRO traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 745.40 ($9.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 818.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 847.61. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 641.80 ($8.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 945.16 ($12.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.30. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.