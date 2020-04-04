Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $294,417.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,466 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 577,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 374,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 102,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,641,000 after buying an additional 98,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Semtech stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 544,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,797. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. Semtech has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

