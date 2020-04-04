Serco Group (LON:SRP) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 165.78 ($2.18).

LON:SRP traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 123.70 ($1.63). 2,696,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

