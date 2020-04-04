Serco Group (LON:SRP) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SRP has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Serco Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 165.78 ($2.18).

Shares of LON SRP traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 123.70 ($1.63). The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

