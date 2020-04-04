Serco Group (LON:SRP) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 165.78 ($2.18).

Shares of SRP stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 123.70 ($1.63). 2,696,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 97 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

