Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target Cut to GBX 900

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHB. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 815.13 ($10.72).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of LON:SHB traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 591.50 ($7.78). 734,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,936. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559 ($7.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 69.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 758.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 879.61.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.