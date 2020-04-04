Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 598 ($7.87) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 790 ($10.39).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Shaftesbury to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaftesbury has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 815.13 ($10.72).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shaftesbury stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 591.50 ($7.78). 734,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,936. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 758.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 879.61. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 559 ($7.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.