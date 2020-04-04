Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shoe Zone stock traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 60.50 ($0.80). 248,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31. Shoe Zone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230 ($3.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Zone’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. Shoe Zone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.05%.

