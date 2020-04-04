Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMTS. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Sunday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday.

SMTS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,629. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

