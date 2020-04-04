Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 226.09% from the company’s previous close.

SMTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Sunday, January 26th.

SMTS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,629. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

