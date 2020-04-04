Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $31.20 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.18) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sitime an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Sitime alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

SITM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.70. 34,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,663. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $299.25 million and a P/E ratio of -31.27. Sitime has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $36.46.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sitime will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth $13,632,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth $11,790,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth $8,288,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth $7,902,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sitime during the fourth quarter worth $5,584,000. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sitime (SITM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.