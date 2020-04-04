SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SJM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS SJMHF remained flat at $$0.89 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. SJM has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.37.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

