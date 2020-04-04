Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

SKY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 656,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,820. Skyline has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $317,056.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,802.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $3,457,287.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Skyline by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Skyline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

