SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives $13.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of SDC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,446,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,180. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.85.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

