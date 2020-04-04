Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) will report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04).

SLDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.75) on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

NASDAQ:SLDB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,068. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

