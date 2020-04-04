Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $83.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SWX. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average of $77.69.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 55.33%.

In other news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,270.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,330.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.