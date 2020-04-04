Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 130.88 ($1.72).

SPI stock traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 82.30 ($1.08). 1,051,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.84. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $308.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

