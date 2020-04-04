SSE (LON:SSE) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SSE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SSE to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of SSE to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,453.43 ($19.12).

Get SSE alerts:

LON SSE traded down GBX 72 ($0.95) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,073 ($14.11). The stock had a trading volume of 6,660,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,703 ($22.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,441.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,382.88.

In other news, insider Melanie Smith bought 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.