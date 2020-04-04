SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,500 at Sanford C. Bernstein

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price objective decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SSE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SSE to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SSE to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,488 ($19.57) to GBX 1,498 ($19.71) in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of SSE to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,453.43 ($19.12).

Shares of LON:SSE traded down GBX 72 ($0.95) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,073 ($14.11). The stock had a trading volume of 6,660,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. SSE has a one year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,703 ($22.40). The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,441.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,382.88.

In other news, insider Melanie Smith bought 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

