Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $168.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $253,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 498,945 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 998,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,815,000 after purchasing an additional 437,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,366,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,459,000 after buying an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $95.27. 2,905,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.93. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.