Stephens Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $192.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $228.00 to $192.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on V. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.19.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.85. 11,928,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,554,766. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.85. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $308.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.