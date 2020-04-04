Stephens Lowers Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $25.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target cut by Stephens from $32.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,137,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,215. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -139.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

