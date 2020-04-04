Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at DA Davidson

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 346,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,857. The firm has a market cap of $242.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $346.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Raymond F. Messer purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

