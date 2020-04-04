StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on StoneCo from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

StoneCo stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,877,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 44.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

