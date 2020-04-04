StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.
Several analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on StoneCo from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
StoneCo stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,877,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.55.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.