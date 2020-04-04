Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Store Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. Store Capital reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Store Capital’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In related news, Director Tawn Kelley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,210.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $87,822.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,485 shares of company stock worth $565,972. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOR. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $305,695,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $167,951,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $83,489,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Store Capital by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,001,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,529,000 after buying an additional 770,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Store Capital by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 392,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,064,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,386. Store Capital has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

