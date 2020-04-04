Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,271,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,977,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,294 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,666,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,895 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1,191.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,284,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

SLF traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $30.00. 722,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,262. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

