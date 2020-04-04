SunTrust Banks Cuts Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Price Target to $77.00

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amerisafe’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMSF. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 119,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,768. Amerisafe has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.00.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,428,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,865,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,884,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 339,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,421,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.