SunTrust Banks Cuts Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target to $4.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 1,182,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $93.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $397.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Harris acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,841.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,594.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock worth $198,650. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 595,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

