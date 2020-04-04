SunTrust Banks Cuts Employers (NYSE:EIG) Price Target to $50.00

Employers (NYSE:EIG) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Employers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Employers alerts:

EIG traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 247,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,395. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.50. Employers has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.91 million. Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Employers will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Employers by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.