SunTrust Banks Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $49.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.58.

JACK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.84. 922,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,745. The company has a market cap of $720.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.40. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $502,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,017 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,746 shares of company stock worth $2,501,594. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 883,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,846,000. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 985,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 122,325 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

