SunTrust Banks Cuts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $43.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $71.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHAK. Wedbush lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.19. 3,153,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $10,667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

