SunTrust Banks Increases Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $22.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCUS. Barclays assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 158,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,031. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $684.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.63% and a negative net margin of 564.73%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.