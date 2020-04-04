SunTrust Banks Increases Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $22.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.35% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCUS. Barclays assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.
Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 158,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,031. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $684.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.
