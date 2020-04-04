SunTrust Banks Raises Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $22.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 158,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,031. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of -0.21.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.63% and a negative net margin of 564.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 38.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 32.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

