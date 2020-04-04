SunTrust Banks Trims Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price to $13.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks from $42.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.28.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PLAY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 6,270,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $307.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 248,330 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 106.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 136,411 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 135,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,260,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.