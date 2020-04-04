SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:SVMK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.69. 1,625,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.51. SVMK has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $33,022.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 11,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $253,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,338 shares of company stock worth $11,199,600. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

