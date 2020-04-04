Syscoin (SYS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $210,715.00

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, YoBit, Bittylicious and Poloniex. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and $210,715.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00591509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007617 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000560 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 583,224,955 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, YoBit, Upbit, Binance, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

