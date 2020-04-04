Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Receives $24.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $17,557,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after buying an additional 411,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,008,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after buying an additional 303,789 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $4,602,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 747.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 162,428 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.59. 963,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,061. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.92. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.