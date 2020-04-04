Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 452 ($5.95) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 402 ($5.29). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

TM17 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 489.40 ($6.44).

Shares of TM17 traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 535 ($7.04). 88,932 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $686.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 504.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 399.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 560 ($7.37).

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

