Telefonica’s (TEF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cheuvreux upgraded Telefonica from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Telefonica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Telefonica from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE:TEF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. 1,065,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. Telefonica has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. grace capital purchased a new position in Telefonica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

