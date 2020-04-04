Telefonica’s (TEF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cheuvreux upgraded Telefonica from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Telefonica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Telefonica from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.
NYSE:TEF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. 1,065,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. Telefonica has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.92.
About Telefonica
Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
