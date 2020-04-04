Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

TPX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from to in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.18.

Shares of TPX traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.13. 2,807,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,529. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,166 shares of company stock worth $102,629,440 in the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,059,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,346,000 after acquiring an additional 130,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after acquiring an additional 164,369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,158.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after acquiring an additional 888,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

