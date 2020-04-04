Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on THC. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.
Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. 3,605,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,651. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.15.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Insiders acquired 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,684,000 after buying an additional 511,350 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,895,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 235,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
