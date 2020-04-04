Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on THC. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. 3,605,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,651. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Insiders acquired 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,684,000 after buying an additional 511,350 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,895,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 235,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

